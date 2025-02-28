Uzbekistan, Malaysia’s MMC Corporation to boost free economic zones dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan is rolling up its sleeves and teaming up with Malaysia’s MMC Corporation to get the ball rolling on developing and managing free economic zones (FEZs) throughout the country, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov met with Nagib Ramli, Director for Strategy and Investment at MMC Corporation, to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the Uzbekistan-Malaysia summit on February 4–5.

Uzbek officials highlighted the strategic importance of new FEZs in attracting foreign investment and enhancing regional trade. MMC Corporation representatives expressed confidence in Uzbekistan’s business climate and were satisfied with the proposed FEZ locations, which they reviewed during a study visit.

Following the talks, both sides agreed on a roadmap for the project’s successful implementation, marking a significant step in deepening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

Founded in 1911, MMC Corporation is a major player in ports and logistics, energy, utilities, engineering, and infrastructure, with total assets of $5.7 billion and revenues of $1.1 billion in 2023. The company’s expertise in these sectors is expected to accelerate the development of Uzbekistan’s industrial and logistics infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel