Russia tops in tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The largest number of tourists to Azerbaijan came from Russia in 2024, said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), Trend reports.

Sengstschmid presented these figures during the opening of the international real estate summit, Move - Real Estate Forum, in Baku.

The presentation shone a light on the fact that the number of tourists from Russia has jumped by 17 percent compared to 2023.

Tourists from Türkiye followed closely, with an increase of 13 percent year-on-year. Significant growth was also recorded from tourists coming from India (+108 percent), China (+93 percent), Pakistan (+47 percent), Kazakhstan (+39 percent), Saudi Arabia (+22 percent), and Iran (+27 percent). Additionally, the number of travelers from Georgia (+7 percent), Uzbekistan (+17 percent), the UAE (+2 percent), and other countries also saw an increase.

Sengstschmid pointed out that the significant uptick in tourist arrivals from China was tied to Azerbaijan rolling out a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens.

