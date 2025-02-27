Kazakhstan to reduce electricity imports from Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Kazakhstan will reduce its electricity imports from Russia, said Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Esimkhanov on the sidelines of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"This amounts to about 100 billion tenge ($200 million), we can say, in volume. We will provide a more precise figure. We anticipate a reduction because we have introduced additional capacities. We will try to keep it no higher than 2 billion kWh, and possibly even less," said Esimkhanov.

Simultaneously, he posits that the tariff could escalate for Kazakh citizens by 1 tenge ($0.002) per kWh during peak demand intervals.



Esimkhanov also indicated that in the forthcoming years, Kazakhstan is strategizing to diminish its procurement of electrical energy from Russia.



"Last year, we planned to buy 2.6 billion kWh, and this year we plan to purchase less. After the completion of all power plants in 2027, I believe we will no longer need to buy electricity from abroad. We will have export potential," said the official.

To note, previously, the Kazakh Senate endorsed a strategic accord facilitating the synchronized functionality of the energy infrastructures between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel