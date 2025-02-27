Azerbaijan leads tourism committee meeting at Tehran-run ECO session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, a Tourism Committee meeting took place in Tehran, Iran, as part of the 35th session of the Regional Planning Council (RPC) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Jalil Malikov, Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of the International Relations Department of the State Tourism Agency.

The meeting focused on the organization's work plan for the current year and approved the list of events scheduled for 2025.

Discussions included determining the directions of activity for the organization's "Regional Action Plan for the Development of Sustainable Tourism," organizing events aimed at protecting the monuments and cultural heritage of the ancient Silk Road, and promoting the tourism potential of member states within the organization.

It was also agreed to submit relevant candidates from member countries to the Consultative Committee on Tourism established within the organization.

Azerbaijan's hosting of the 1st Meeting of the OIC Silk Road Working Group, included in the organization's event plan for the current year, was approved and added to the final calendar.

