Development concept for Absheron Phase 2 disclosed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. TotalEnergies, SOCAR and XRG have selected the development concept for Absheron Development Phase 2, Baku office of TotalEnergies told Trend.

"The Phase 2 concept is a subsea-to-shore scheme. The wells will be drilled at 500 meters water depth with drilling section reaching more than 7000 meters ranking among the longest in the Caspian Sea. The wells will be tied back directly to the shore near Sangachal through a 140 km multiphase (gas + condensate) pipeline. Gas and condensate will be separated and treated in Central Processing Facilities near the Sangachal Terminal," the company said.

At plateau, the Phase 2 will produce 12.7 million cubic meters per day (4.5 billion cubic meter per year) and 37,000 barrels per day of condensate in addition to Phase 1 production, according to TotalEnergies.

The Absheron field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf, 100 kilometers southeast of Baku and 25 kilometers northeast of Shah Deniz.

Gas and condensate production from Absheron has been carried out since July 2023 by the operating company JOCAP on the basis of an early production project from one deepwater well.

Under an agreement with the partners, SOCAR purchases this gas, and the condensate goes to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn