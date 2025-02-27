ECO, Kyrgyzstan discuss regional transport and connectivity issues

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad M. Khan, and Almaz Turgunbaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, discussed key regional transport and connectivity issues, Trend reports via the ECO.

The matter was discussed during the 17th Annual Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia).

The Secretary General praised Kyrgyzstan’s involvement in ECO’s transport and communication projects and encouraged the country to continue focusing on this area.

A major topic of discussion was the development of regional multimodal corridors. The Deputy Minister updated the Secretary General on recent transport developments in Kyrgyzstan and reaffirmed the country's commitment to improving regional connectivity.

He also highlighted the upcoming 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport, which will be hosted by Iran, and expressed hope that all member countries can attend at the ministerial level.

The talks culminated in accord between the stakeholders to enhance the infrastructural synergies and communicative frameworks within the ECO jurisdiction.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

