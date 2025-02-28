Azerbaijani oil valuation moves upwards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased on February 27 by $1.06 (1.4 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.24 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.1 (1.49 percent) to $73.9 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude hiked by $1.48 (2.58 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $58.92 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $1.14 (1.56 percent) more than the previous rate, standing at $74 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 28 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

