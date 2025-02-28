Azerbaijan, Croatia seek to enhance mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The enhancement of trade and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Croatia has been discussed, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Croatia, we were received by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. We discussed key priorities in the Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership and economic cooperation, focusing on increasing trade, attracting mutual investments, expanding energy collaboration, and strengthening business ties," the post reads.

Regarding economic relations between these nations, statistics show that Azerbaijan's exports to Croatia increased 1.6-fold to $873.4 million in the first 11 months of 2024. The export proportion was 3.59 percent (compared to 1.7 percent in January-November 2023). In the same period, Croatian imports rose 7.6 percent to $4.8 million. The import share remained at 0.03 percent from January to November 2023. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan organized a collaborative business forum between Azerbaijan and Croatia on April 29, 2019. The conversation included almost 80 companies from various areas.



Additionally, on September 1, 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) commenced gas deliveries to Croatia.

