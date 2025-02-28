Turkmenistan explores expanding collaboration with World Bank Group

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Minister of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan Mammetguly Astanagulov held a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank Antonella Bassani, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by the regional directors of the World Bank and representatives of the International Finance Corporation.

The main topic was expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the World Bank Group. During the discussions, both sides outlined the next steps for implementing joint projects in sectors that are priorities for the country.

The World Bank expressed its readiness to support Turkmenistan in its efforts to implement economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and achieving strategic goals.

Moreover, the Turkmen minister emphasized that successful cooperation with the World Bank is a key factor in implementing the country's long-term programs and confirmed the commitment to further strengthening the partnership to ensure stable and inclusive development.

The World Bank has played a role in supporting Turkmenistan's economic reforms. Although the country is not a member, Turkmenistan collaborated with the bank to receive financial assistance for areas such as infrastructure and agriculture. Moreover, in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank offered $20 million to help address public health and economic challenges in Turkmenistan.

