"Yelo Stable" now offers flexible earnings

Yelo Bank offers a secure and profitable way to grow your savings. With the "Yelo Stable" deposit, you no longer have to wait a full year to see returns! Now, our depositors can earn up to 12% income either monthly or at the end of the term. This flexibility allows you to manage your funds with greater ease while ensuring stability.



"Yelo Stable" deposits are available in AZN for a minimum term of 12 months, offering returns of up to 12%. The deposit period ranges from 3 to 24 months, with an automatic renewal option. Additionally, customers who deposit 1,000 AZN/USD or more receive a complimentary Yelo Light card, allowing them to conveniently access their monthly interest and enjoy cashback benefits on purchases.



All deposits with Yelo Bank are fully insured, ensuring both your funds and earnings remain completely secure.



Don't miss out on this opportunity! Visit any Yelo Bank branch or open a deposit online: https://bit.ly/4gjltid.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



