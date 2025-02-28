Trendyol launches trendyol collection home for Azerbaijani users (PHOTO)

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, continues to expand its product range in Azerbaijan with the launch of its own homewares range.

The new “Trendyol Collection Home” introduced in Azerbaijan and other countries around the world, offers a wide variety of products, including bedding sets, bath accessories, towels, tablecloths, and decorative pillows and joins a growing homewares category.

Produced exclusively in Türkiye, Trendyol’s home textile products are made from 100% cotton or cotton-polyester blends.

Ahead of Novruz Bayram, Azerbaijani users of Trendyol can choose from 33,000 home textile and household items across nearly 100 product options.

The Trendyol platform offers products in over 1,500 categories, ranging from textiles and electronics to children’s food products and home décor.

Currently, Trendyol serves over 2 million customers in Azerbaijan.

Over the past two years, the Trendyol app has been the most downloaded mobile application in Azerbaijan.