Ashgabat hosts key meeting for EU’s green Turkmenistan climate initiative

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The second meeting of the "EU for Green Turkmenistan: Political Dialogue and Climate Action 2024-2028" project was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is an important step in the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in the fields of ecology and climate change mitigation.

The project is being implemented with the support of the EU and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The meeting was attended by representatives from the EU, Germany, and key Turkmen ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, the State Concern "Turkmen Gas," and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment Protection.

The goal is to enhance dialogue and joint actions between Turkmenistan and the EU on climate policy, support the implementation of environmentally friendly technologies, and assist in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The "EU for Green Turkmenistan" project was launched in 2022 and the initiative is part of the broader "Green Central Asia" program, which promotes regional cooperation on environmental and climate issues.