Khojaly genocide awareness campaign held in Canada (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Awareness campaigns have been held in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, initiative and organization of the "Vatan" Azerbaijan Art and Culture Center, a source in the committee told Trend.

The source noted that during the actions, cars equipped with LED screens, which displayed the realities of the Khojaly genocide, moved through the city center, including streets and squares where the legislative bodies' buildings are located.

The screens displayed the flag and map of Azerbaijan, the names and photos of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, slogans and calls such as "Justice for Khojaly!", "Recognize the Khojaly genocide!", "Khojaly genocide, February 26, 1992, "Hold Armenian war criminals accountable!" and others.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

