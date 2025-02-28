US Supreme Court chief blocks USAID funding decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. As previously reported, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted the decision of a federal judge who attempted to force the Donald Trump administration to release frozen funds in USAID, Trend reports.

US writer Rod D. Martin explained the reasons for this step on X page.

“A Democratic district judge tried to play the role of a financial dictator by imposing yet another court order restricting the use of taxpayer money,” Martin wrote.

According to him, Trump’s team first appealed to the appellate court, but the case did not gain traction there. They then filed a request directly to the Supreme Court, where Roberts blocked the ruling unilaterally, without debate.

"The district court stated that Amir Ali’s (the federal judge’s) decisions cannot be appealed. Since when did federal judges become kings whose decisions can’t be contested?" Martin pointed out.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court disagrees with such a stance.

In the writer’s opinion, the head of the Supreme Court sends a message that activist judges should not interfere with the executive branch's work.

“Roberts has already warned lower courts about abuses of judicial injunctions. Now he’s not just talking; he’s acting. If he thought the judge was right, he could have done nothing. But he intervened immediately. This is a serious signal,” Martin concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel