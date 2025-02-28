Uzbekistan reduces budget deficit in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan has successfully narrowed its consolidated budget deficit in 2024 to 47.8 trillion soums ($3.6 billion).

As per data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, this figure shows a 3.3 percent decrease from 59.2 trillion soums ($4.5 billion) in 2023.

The reduction highlights improved fiscal management and a balanced approach to revenue generation and expenditure, despite a rise in overall spending.

The deficit reduction is supported by the five percent growth in consolidated budget revenues, which reached 385.8 trillion soums ($29.7 billion) in 2024, compared to a 3.3 percent increase in expenditures, totaling 433.6 trillion soums ($33.3 billion).

This adjustment aligns with the data showing that state budget revenues grew to 274.3 trillion soums ($21.1 billion) and expenditures to 310.9 trillion soums ($23.9 billion), while joint operations and extrabudgetary funds also contributed to narrowing the gap, as detailed in the 2024 consolidated budget structure.