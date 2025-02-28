Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs debate implementation of agreed deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on February 28, 2025, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers highly appreciated the strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries and emphasized the need for further deepening collaboration in various areas.

Furthermore, the implementation of agreements reached during high-level contacts between the two countries' leaders, including the recent visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, as well as future plans, were discussed.

During the phone call, the ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.