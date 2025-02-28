Turkmenistan Airlines lengthens flight suspension from Ashgabat to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Turkmenistan Airlines has extended the suspension of its flights from Ashgabat to Russia's Moscow, Trend reports citing the airline's Telegram channel.

"Turkmenistan Airlines announced that regular flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route will be canceled until 31.03.25," the carrier reports.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines had already suspended flights to Russia until the end of January in December 2024.

This decision follows the crash of an Azerbaijani airline's passenger plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), in Aktau on December 25 last year.