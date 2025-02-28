Brazil's Lula outlines BRICS presidency priorities for multipolar world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Brazil's presidency of BRICS will strengthen the group's efforts toward a multipolar world and fairer global relations, said the country's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Trend reports.

Speaking at a BRICS negotiators' meeting in Brasília, Lula outlined his priorities for Brazil's leadership, which include global governance, healthcare, climate action, trade, artificial intelligence, and institutional development.

He called for collective efforts to promote peace and reform the multilateral security system, warning that "unilateralism undermines the international order" and that negotiating "on the basis of power" leads to instability and conflict.

Lula emphasized the need for healthcare cooperation in the Global South, proposing a BRICS-led initiative to eliminate neglected tropical diseases. He also warned that weakening the World Health Organization could have serious consequences and called for stronger global health governance to ensure fair access to medicines and vaccines.

On climate change, Lula cautioned against rising temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions, urging BRICS to push for ambitious outcomes at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), while ensuring that economic growth aligns with social and environmental justice.

Highlighting the need to remove trade barriers amid growing protectionism, Lula advocated for reforms in the global financial system and urged BRICS to play a leading role in shaping global governance through the United Nations.

The president also called for coordinated action to support South Africa’s G20 presidency and Brazil's leadership of COP30, scheduled for November.