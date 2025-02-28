Azerbaijan's Ganja continues preparations for CIS Games - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Preparations for the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Games continue in Azerbaijan's Ganja, MP Mushfig Jafarov said at the plenary meeting of the parliament today, Trend reports.

"At a meeting with athletes dedicated to the sports results of 2024, President Ilham Aliyev stated that major repair and restoration work will be carried out in the city of Ganja. These measures aim to create conditions for the accommodation of 7,000 participants, their teams, and delegations. Work in this direction has already begun," he noted.

According to him, in Ganja, the inner-city roads are getting a facelift, efforts to spruce up neighborhoods are underway, and they’re aiming to wrap up the stadium reconstruction, which is still a work in progress, before the Games kick off.

"The Ganja Industrial Park is a strategic project that can significantly influence the socio-economic development of the city. In addition to creating new jobs and conditions for employment growth, the Ganja Industrial Park will make a major contribution to the development of local production and industry.

In particular, attracting new investments and capital will further increase the city’s economic potential. Therefore, Ganja, aside from being the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, can become an important logistics and industrial hub. The industrial park will give a boost to this process and will further increase the role of Ganja in the regional economy.

Given these factors, the creation of the Ganja Industrial Park will be an important step not only for the city but also for Azerbaijan's overall economic development strategy. Therefore, we would ask the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy, which is responsible for the implementation of the project, to realize it as soon as possible," Jafarov added.

