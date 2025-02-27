Azerbaijan holds meeting of subgroup on boosting eco-friendly transport turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. A meeting of the subgroup on boosting the circulation of eco-friendly and safe vehicles and improving infrastructure was held within the "Physical Infrastructure" working group of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Rankings, chaired by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, on February 27, 2025, Trend reports.

The meeting dedicated to the priority tasks for this year gathered authorized representatives of the Commission's secretariat, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee, as well as representatives from the private sector and business associations.

Besides, the meeting discussed the progress of the implementation of the measures defined in the protocol of the subgroup meeting on January 27 by the subgroup member structures.

Additionally, an "Overview of the Current Situation in Azerbaijan's Automotive Sector: Trends, Challenges, and Proposals" was presented and discussed, along with new initiatives to be included in the final draft of the 2025 Roadmap.

With active participation from the private sector, including automotive dealers, effective discussions were held, and proposals were made based on the relevant challenges and upcoming tasks.

In conclusion, it was decided to finalize and submit the draft Roadmap for 2025 for approval, as well as to issue instructions for the upcoming tasks.

