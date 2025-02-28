Baku and national championships kick off at Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Gymnastics competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena have begun for the 30th Baku championship, the men's national championship, and the women's 9th championship in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The competitions are set to take place from February 28 through March 1, marking the beginning of a whirlwind of excitement.

Both female and male athletes will compete in the age categories of juniors (2018-2017), juniors (2016-2015), children (2014-2013), teenagers (2012-2011), youth (2010-2009-2008) and adults (2007 and older).

