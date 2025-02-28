Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new minister of industry and construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s President press service.

"By the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Ersayin Nagaspaev has been appointed as the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

To note, Ersayin Nagaspaev graduated from the Karaganda State University named after E.A. Buketov with a degree in "International Economic Relations". Throughout different years, he has held leadership positions at the State Enterprise "Aktau International Trade Port", the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and the LLP "Novostroy Astana". Since April 2021, he has served as the Managing Director for Support at Kazakhstan’s Railways. From January 2022 to the present, he has been the Managing Director for New Projects at Kazakhstan’s Railways.

