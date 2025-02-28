Sheffield University newspaper features in-depth analysis of Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A newspaper of Sheffield University, one of the prestigious higher education institutions in the UK, published an article titled "The Karabakh Conflict and the Minsk Group: A Case of Failed Mediation," a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the article, released at the initiative of the head of the Azerbaijani Student Society at the university, Turana Abdullayeva, extensively covered information about the Khojaly genocide, briefly analyzed the policy of the Minsk Group, the reasons leading to the Second Karabakh War, and touched on modern geopolitical issues.

Full text of the article can be found at the link:

https://uospolsocpaper.com/2025/02/26/the-karabakh-conflict-and-the-minsk-group-a-case-of-failed-mediation/

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel