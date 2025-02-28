Azerbaijan, Somalia mull potential cooperation in oil & gas exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan and Somalia have discussed potential cooperation in oil and gas exploration, Trend reports citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf and Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the high-level talks held on February 12 between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud laid a solid foundation for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including the energy sector.

The sides explored opportunities for collaboration in the development of human capital in Somalia’s oil and gas industry. This includes the training of Somali students at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and capacity-building programs for Somali specialists in the petroleum sector.

Additionally, the meeting covered prospects for cooperation in different areas of the energy sector, including oil and gas exploration and trading, as well as other issues of mutual interest.