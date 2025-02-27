Azerbaijan's Baku to be renovated and landscaped within multimillion-dollar project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The repair, reconstruction, and improvement works will be carried out on several sidewalks, courtyards, parks, and alleys in Baku, Trend reports.

According to information, Baku City Capital Construction and Repair LLC, which is an economic company subordinated to the head of Baku City Executive Power, has started relevant work in this direction.

Thus, the mentioned works will be carried out in 12 districts of Baku - Narimanov, Nasimi, Sabayil, Khatai, Sabunchu, Nizami, Yasamal, Binagadi, Surakhani, Khazar, Garadagh, Pirallahi.

Based on the institution's forecasts, implementation of the planned works in the mentioned regions will cost 57 million manat ($33.5 million).

The preparation of design and estimate documentation for the restoration, and reconstruction of parks, gardens, courtyards, and sidewalks in Baku started recently.