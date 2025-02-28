Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Syria relieves lives in Aleppo (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 28 February 2025 11:33 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Syria/ "X"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Syria has been distributed in Aleppo, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Syrian Arab Republic participated in the distribution of humanitarian aid in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the Karakopru village of Aleppo province," the post said.

To note, on December 30 of last year, the first humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan departed for Syria. The convoy includes nearly 200 tons of food and food products. From the 200 tons of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to the brotherly Syrian people, 8,000 IDP families benefited, which in turn amounts to approximately 32,000-40,000 people.

