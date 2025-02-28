Baku Declaration urges return of native Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) adopted the Baku Declaration and 29 resolutions on various issues, Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary meeting of the parliament today, Trend reports.

The speaker highlighted that the 15th plenary session of the APA convened in Baku from February 18 to 20, during which ancillary events were also conducted.

"One of the points of the Baku Declaration adopted by the APA called to mobilize efforts to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland," Gafarova added.

