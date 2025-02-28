Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan notes rise in wheat production

Tajikistan Materials 28 February 2025 05:40 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: International Union for Conservation of Nature

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 28. Tajikistan produced 880,734 tons of wheat in 2024, Trend reports.

Insights derived from the Tajikistan Statistical Agency indicate a 2.4 percent uptick in this metric relative to the previous year, 2023.

The aggregate output of grains in Tajikistan reached 1.828 million tons, reflecting a 4.2 percent uptick compared to the previous year, 2023. Furthermore, the output of cotton reached 253,182 tons, indicating a significant contraction of 26.5 percent relative to the preceding fiscal year.

The agricultural output in Tajikistan achieved a valuation of 73 billion somoni ($6.6 billion) in 2024, reflecting a robust growth trajectory of 10.6 percent relative to the preceding year, 2023.

Tajikistan's agricultural output surged to 50.984 billion somoni ($4.6 billion) in 2024, reflecting a robust 13.4 percent increase relative to the preceding year of 2023. In the interim, the output of livestock reached a substantial 22.991 billion somoni (equivalent to $2.1 billion), reflecting a notable 4.8 percent uptick relative to the preceding fiscal year.

