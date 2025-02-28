Kazakhstan to focus on expanding exports under leadership of new minister

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan will focus on import substitution and expanding exports under the leadership of the new Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov introduced Kanat Sharlapaev, the new Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, to the staff.

Bektenov thanked Sharlapaev for his contribution to the development of industries, particularly the manufacturing sector. A large-scale effort was made to expand measures to support domestic producers and improve legislation. Over the past year, the volume of the manufacturing industry increased by 5.9 percent, achieving the most dynamic growth in the last 10 years.

During the introduction of the new minister, Ersayin Nagaspayev, the head of the government outlined the tasks set by President Tokayev to consolidate the achieved results and ensure further growth in the manufacturing industry.

A number of instructions were given to intensify the production of high value-added goods to ensure import substitution and expand exports. The focus is on close cooperation with investors and businesses.

The tasks for fulfilling the President’s instructions regarding the development of the construction industry and modernization of housing and communal infrastructure were also outlined for the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

To note, today, by the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kanat Sharlapaev was appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Economic Affairs and was relieved of his duties as Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development. By another decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Ersayin Nagaspayev became the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the country. Nagaspayev previously worked as Managing Director for New Projects at Kazakhstan Railways.

