FM Bayramov, Kaja Kallas talk future of Azerbaijan-EU relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas on February 28, 2025, Trend reports.

During the talk, the current situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU were reviewed, and regional and international security issues were discussed.

The parties stressed the importance of intensifying the political dialogue, including the implementation of mutual visits to advance the issues on the agenda, that the bilateral cooperative relations have a wide potential.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

