Mongolia's Hunnu Air mulls launch of flights to Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Mongolia’s Hunnu Air considers launching direct passenger flights between Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.

This was announced following a meeting between Uzbekistan Airports and Hunnu Air.

Hunnu Air is considering launching the route in the second half of 2025, with flights expected to be operated using Embraer 190 aircraft.

Hunnu Air is a private Mongolian airline founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. Based at Chinggis Khaan International Airport, the carrier operates domestic and international flights using ATR 72-500 and Embraer 190 aircraft.

Uzbekistan's Transport Minister Ilkhom Mahkamov and Mongolia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Daadanhuu Batbaatar earlier discussed the establishment of direct flights on the Tashkent-Ulaanbaatar route.