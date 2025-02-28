President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to several decrees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has confirmed amendments to several decrees, including the decree No. 759 on the "Creation of a New Subsidy Mechanism in the Agricultural Sector" dated June 27, 2019, and the decree No.1455 on "Regulating Land Relations" dated October 7, 2021, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree formalizing the changes.

As per the amendments, in line with Article 30.5 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Administrative Proceedings," if the required information cannot be obtained through the Electronic Services Portal of the State Service for Property Affairs under the Ministry of Economy or the "Electronic Notary" information system of the Ministry of Justice, both integrated with EKTIS, the characteristics of the land plot (such as its designated use and land valuation) will be determined. A document confirming the farmer's right to use the land (an extract from the state real estate registry regarding ownership, lease, or use rights) will be issued starting January 1, 2025.

Furthermore, starting January 1, 2027, agricultural subsidies for land users will be provided based on the extract from the state real estate registry for land ownership, lease, or use rights.

