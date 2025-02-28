Uzbekistan, Russia discuss strengthening ties in construction sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed strengthening ties in the construction sector, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Discussions focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the construction industry and regional development, in line with the agreements reached during the Russian leader’s state visit to Uzbekistan in May last year.

Special attention was given to enhancing large-scale collaboration in the construction sector. The talks covered the participation of organizations and companies from both countries in the design and construction of infrastructure projects, as well as the supply of building materials and equipment within ongoing socio-economic development programs.

The significance of advancing the interchange of specialized knowledge in collaborative construction methodologies, design paradigms, technical assessment frameworks, digital transformation initiatives, and public procurement strategies was likewise underscored.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed current issues regarding the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations, comprehensive strategic partnership, and alliance.

The leaders reviewed the results of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian President's state visit to Uzbekistan last May, within the framework of the “road map” approved by the leaders.

