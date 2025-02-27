Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 February 2025 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb, Trend reports.

President Embaló also placed flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, renowned statesman Aziz Aliyev, and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Will be updated

President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more