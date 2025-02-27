President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb, Trend reports.

President Embaló also placed flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, renowned statesman Aziz Aliyev, and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

