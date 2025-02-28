European cities honor Khojaly genocide victims with memorial corners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Memorial corners dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide have been set up in Azerbaijan Houses across various European countries, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The memorial corners have been established in the Azerbaijani Houses in Salzburg, Warsaw, Kraków, Toulouse, and Magdeburg.

The corners feature brochures and other printed materials about the Khojaly tragedy, photographs depicting the genocide, as well as flowers and candles placed in tribute. With deep respect, the memories of the innocent victims of the Khojaly massacre have been honored.

The efforts of diaspora organizations and activists are crucial in raising international awareness of the realities and historical facts surrounding this tragedy.

