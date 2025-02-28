Kazakhstan, Austria strengthen co-op by easing visa and migration procedures

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Austria have signed intergovernmental agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and on the readmission of individuals staying illegally, Trend reports.

From the Kazakh side, the documents were signed by Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerjan Sadenov, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev. From the Austrian side, Ambassador of Austria to Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher participated in the ceremony.

The executed accords augment the legal architecture between Kazakhstan and Austria, facilitate the fortification of bilateral synergies, streamline official delegations, and amplify collaborative efforts in the domain of migration policy.

This step epitomizes the robust intergovernmental confidence and the strategic alignment of both nations, showcasing their preparedness to enhance collaborative synergies across geopolitical, economic, and humanitarian domains.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Austria were established on February 19, 1992. Since then, the countries have actively developed cooperation in various fields, including economy, culture, and education.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel