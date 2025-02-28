Armenia's constitutional amendment likely to remove main obstacle to peace treaty - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. If Armenia adopts the constitutional changes insisted upon by Azerbaijan, it will eliminate one of the key obstacles to finalizing a peace treaty, said Nizami Safarov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

In his address during today's plenary session of the parliament, Safarov noted saying:

"Despite Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, which made Azerbaijan the victorious side, the country proposed a peace agreement based on five key principles of international law. However, the process of signing this crucial international treaty has faced significant obstacles. This is because Armenia’s Declaration of Independence contains direct calls for the unification of the Karabakh region with Armenia, violating Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. These provisions are also reflected in the preamble of Armenia’s constitution, said Nizami Safarov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament."

The MP stated that President Ilham Aliyev's firm position is that peace can only be achieved if changes are made to Armenia’s constitution and other legal documents.

"It is precisely due to Azerbaijan's firm and clear position that the Armenian leadership was compelled to acknowledge that if Armenia’s state policy is based on the declaration of independence and the annexation of Karabakh, peace will be impossible, and the war will continue.

Recently, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that previous referendums in the country raised legitimacy concerns and called for a new referendum on adopting a new constitution following the parliamentary elections in 2026.

If Armenia makes the constitutional changes demanded by Azerbaijan, it will remove one of the most significant obstacles to a peace agreement. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, 'changing the Constitution of Armenia is not a whim of ours but an objective necessity.'

Another crucial demand from the Azerbaijani side is the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. After the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, there is no need for an institution that was created to resolve a conflict that has already ended, remained in the past, and demonstrated its ineffectiveness for nearly thirty years.

Azerbaijan's position, based on international law and current geopolitical realities, clearly shows that the country continues its consistent efforts to establish lasting peace and international security in the South Caucasus region. Azerbaijan's efforts will undoubtedly yield positive results soon," the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel