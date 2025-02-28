Kazakhstan, Canada debate prospects for dev't of aviation industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Kazakhstan, Christopher Duggan, and discussed the prospects for the development of the aviation industry and air transport safety, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada were discussed, with a focus on expanding collaboration in the aviation sector. In particular, the parties explored the possibilities of expanding partnerships in air communication, implementing modern technologies, and improving the safety of air transport.

In addition, the prospects of cooperation with De Havilland in the context of the purchase of aircraft for the development of general aviation in Kazakhstan were discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain contact for further discussions on joint initiatives and to clarify the next steps.

Earlier, in August 2024, Kazakhstan opened a permanent mission at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, which helped strengthen cooperation with the organization and maintain a high level of flight safety.

in August 2024, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, visited Canada, where he met with Canada's Deputy Minister of Transport, Arun Thangaraj. In the course of the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit by Kazakh specialists to Canada to study the experience of road construction and to establish a legal framework for launching direct air services between the countries.