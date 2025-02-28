Kazakhstan showcases exclusive gold coin ÚKI at World Money Fair

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan's National Bank has presented digital investment coin ÚKI at World Money Fair in Berlin, Trend reports

The primary aim of the participation was to put the "Digital Investment Coin ÚKI" project on the map, highlighting the nuts and bolts of its launch and execution.International experts sang the praises of the project's innovation, highlighting its emphasis on financial education, the top-notch quality, and the one-of-a-kind design of the ÚKI gold investment coin, crafted by the Kazakhstan Mint. The coin's innovative concept was developed by the designers of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.



The coins will be available for purchase through the "TABYS" mobile app on the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The World Money Fair is the largest numismatic platform in the world, bringing together the international coin community annually. It involves representatives from central banks, mints, coin manufacturing companies, designers, and major numismatic publications. The National Bank has participated in WMF every year since 2000.

