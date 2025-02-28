Kyrgyz FM spotlights high level of political dialogue with Iran

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the high level of political dialogue with Iran during a conversation with the Deputy First Vice President of Iran for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, who is on an official visit to the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

During the discussions, Kulubaev highlighted the robust trajectory of bilateral engagements across multiple domains.



He underscored the criticality of enhancing collaborative synergies and articulated optimism regarding the progressive intensification of bilateral engagement between the two nations.

The parties discussed the activation of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, the increase in mutual trade turnover, the attraction of investments, as well as the development of connections in transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, and other key sectors.

Additionally, current international issues were discussed, and the readiness to continue cooperation within such multilateral organizations as the UN, SCO, OIC, EAEU, and ECO was confirmed.

The meeting culminated with reaching agreements on enhancing relations and strengthening business ties between the countries, which will contribute to the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships.

