Turkmenistan deliberates on WTO membership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. A seminar on national industrial and trade policy related to Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held in Ashgabat on February 26-27, Trend reports.

The key expert at the seminar, Anait Smbatyan, Deputy Director-General of the WTO Expertise Center in Russia, spoke about the fundamental principles of state support for industry and trade within WTO rules. She provided detailed explanations of the relevant articles of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT 1994) and the WTO Agreement on Agriculture.

“Adhering to international standards is crucial for integrating the national economy into global trade. A country joining the WTO must reassess its subsidy policy, considering its own economic interests," said Anait Smbatyan.

Among the key topics of the seminar was the subsidization of industry and agriculture as an important tool for state support of the economy. Participants discussed the role of subsidies under WTO rules and how to properly use this mechanism to protect domestic producers from international competition, which is especially relevant for developing countries.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is an international organization established in 1995 that regulates global trade. Its main purpose is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably, and freely as possible between nations. The WTO sets the rules for international trade and provides a platform for negotiations and dispute resolution.

