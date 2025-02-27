Kyrgyz parliament nods key papers on Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. The committees of the Kyrgyz Parliament have rolled up their sleeves and given the green light to a batch of documents regarding the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Trend reports.

These include the draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the draft agreement on the construction and use of roads, the development and use of road intersections, and the draft agreement between the government of Kyrgyzstan and the government of Tajikistan on access to water management and energy facilities.

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, informed the MPs about the latest progresses regarding the recent advancements pertaining to the matter at hand. According to him, as a result of negotiations, an agreement was signed that reflects the interests of both sides.

He stated that over four years, 45 meetings were held, and contentious issues, including land exchanges, were resolved. Tajikistan transferred 190 hectares of land in the Leylek district to Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan gave an equal amount of land to Tajikistan in return. Additionally, border changes in several regions were agreed upon, including the complete transfer of the village of Dostuk to Tajikistan.

One of the pivotal aspects was the bifurcation of the Golovnoy water intake, which both nations will administer in a collaborative framework. In exchange for the Golovnoy asset, Kyrgyzstan acquired a substantial parcel of 750 hectares of land.

Furthermore, collaborative initiatives for the establishment of neutral thoroughfares have been formalized, encompassing segments designated for utilization by both nations.

To recall, on February 21, 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan executed the conclusive agreement about the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik boundary. On February 26, Tashiev announced that the ratification process would conclude within one month.

