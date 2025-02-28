Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new assistant on economic issues

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has brought a new face on board to tackle economic matters, appointing Kanat Sharlapaev as his assistant, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's President press service.

"By the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on economic issues, and he has been relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.

To note, Kanat Sharlpaev began his professional career in 2003 as a manager in the Customer Relations Department of Petrocommerz Bank of the Russian Federation. Since February 2022, he has been the Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Management Holding "Baiterek." On September 4, 2023, he was appointed Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and held this position until now.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel