Azerbaijani parliament slams EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has articulated its stance over the statement issued by the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee on February 25, 2025, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

"The Parliament of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the statement of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee of February 25, 2025, considering this document as another example of a defamation campaign conducted by the European Parliament and Armenia against Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani parliament's statement reads.

The parliamentary statement indicates that the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee paper, released prior to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide perpetrated by Armenia against the Azerbaijani populace, along with the unfounded and entirely irrational allegations against Azerbaijan, once more exposes the genuine character of both Armenia and the European Parliament.

"As a result, this statement once again demonstrated the insincerity of the Armenian side in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan. A clear indicator of this is the support of the Armenian Parliament, including members of the ruling party participating in the work of the committee, for a joint statement that directly contradicts the statements of the leadership of Armenia regarding the recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the normalization of interstate relations.

On the other hand, this statement is yet another manifestation of the deeply rooted policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan in the European Parliament," the Azerbaijani parliament's statement reads.

Will be updated