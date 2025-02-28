Azerbaijan bolsters tech infrastructure of elevator systems in multi-story buildings - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to strengthen the material and technical base of elevator systems in multi-story buildings, Trend reports.

Under the decree, a total of 9.94 million manat ($5.84 million) will be allocated to strengthen the material and technical base of the elevator infrastructure in multi-apartment buildings across seven cities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from the funds specified in paragraph 1.12.4.4.12 (Financing of security, socio-economic, and other measures) of Decree No. 268, dated December 27, 2024, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This allocation is in line with the implementation of Law No. 93-VIIQ, dated December 16, 2024, "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025," and will be distributed to city and district executive authorities according to the attached list.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the financing of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers will handle any related matters arising from it.

