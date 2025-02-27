Azerbaijan, Somalia evaluate potential partnership in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and Somalia have discussed ways to enhance economic relations and explore potential partnership opportunities in the energy sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy.

The talks took place in a meeting between Anar Akhundov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, and Dahir Shire Mohamed, Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in the Federal Government.

The officials focused on advancing bilateral relations and identifying opportunities for energy cooperation.

The sides stressed the importance of maintaining ongoing dialogue to foster mutually beneficial economic partnerships, underscoring the value of sharing expertise in areas of common interest.

