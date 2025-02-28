“Baku Steel Company” CJSC held a blood donation campaign for people with thalassemia and hemophilia (PHOTO)

The largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus, “Baku Steel Company” CJSC (hereinafter - BSC), as part of its corporate social responsibility projects, traditionally organizes an annual blood donation campaign among its employees to support individuals suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

This year, with the support of the “Republican Blood Bank” under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, employees of our company voluntarily became blood donors, demonstrating their commitment to supporting individuals with thalassemia and hemophilia. Chairman of the BSC Trade Union, Asif Abbasov, said: “We strive to do everything possible for the health of future generations and to save lives by donating blood. As a socially responsible company, we are always ready to be donors and contribute to this vital initiative within the framework of the project “For Life without Thalassemia.”

Thalassemia is a severe hereditary blood disorder that is passed genetically from parents to children. It is characterized by impaired hemoglobin synthesis and chronic anemia. Hemophilia is a hereditary disease characterized by impaired blood clotting.

On February 8, 2005, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva announced the launch of the project “For Life without Thalassemia” in the country. BSC, as one of the leading industrial enterprises of our country, enthusiastically supports this initiative.

Photos from the blood donation campaign: