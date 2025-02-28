European nations host awareness campaigns on Armenian-committed Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Awareness campaigns commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide perpetrated by Armenian armed forces have been conducted in several European nations with the assistance of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, a source in the committee told Trend.

According to the source, the campaigns were organized within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly!" international awareness campaign, initiated by the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The source indicated that an awareness campaign regarding the Khojaly genocide was conducted in Prague's Republic Square, organized by the "Land of Fire" based in the Czech Republic. An information board detailing the Khojaly tragedy was installed in the square as part of the campaign, providing the Czech public and city visitors with comprehensive information about the Khojaly genocide and promoting Azerbaijani realities.

Another campaign took place in Vienna, the capital of Austria. Local residents and visitors to the city were informed about the Khojaly genocide. During the campaign, organized by the Azerbaijani Culture Center and the Businessmen's Association, and with the active participation of Azerbaijanis living in Vienna, brochures and information sheets were distributed in the streets and squares in the city center. Additionally, a special vehicle, displaying facts related to the genocide, drove around the central streets and avenues of the city.

In the capital of Slovenia, Ljubljana, victims of the Khojaly genocide were commemorated. Organized by the Azerbaijani Turkish Cultural Association, QR code banners with the phrase "Let’s not forget Khojaly!" were displayed in the city center and on streets where state institutions are located. The banners emphasized that the massacre that took place in Khojaly on the night of February 25-26, 1992, is one of the most horrific and brutal events in history.

Such efforts by diaspora organizations and activists are extremely valuable in terms of correctly conveying Azerbaijani realities and historical truths to the international community.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

