Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva visit RAK Art Foundation in Bahrain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited the RAK Art Foundation during their visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

The RAK Art Foundation presents the finest works of Bahraini artists representing different generations and art schools, showcasing pieces gathered from various art exhibitions. As a non-profit organization, RAK works to strengthen the global role of artists and contributes to international partnerships through exhibitions, events, and collaborative initiatives. The foundation aims to unite art representatives, raise public awareness, foster critical thinking, and provide a platform for social dialogue.

During their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explored an exhibition featuring the works of world-renowned artists. The artworks from the RAK Art Foundation were previously showcased to Azerbaijani audiences during an exhibition held in Baku last year. Additionally, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted an exhibition by Rashid Al Khalifa, the founder of the RAK Art Foundation and a prominent Bahraini artist.

Azerbaijan and Bahrain have established effective cooperation in various fields, including the arts. Art, as a universal language, plays a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding and friendship between nations. The cultural ties between the two countries lay the foundation for expanding future partnership opportunities.

