Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran's airports witness rising passenger traffic

Iran Materials 28 February 2025 03:21 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The passenger traffic through Iran's airports has seen a seven percent uptick during the ten months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025) when stacked up against the same stretch last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the company shows that 29.8 million passengers were transported through Iranian airports during the ten months.

The statistics indicate that 27.7 million passengers were transported through Iranian airports during the same period last year.

Month

Current Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025)

Last Iranian Year (from March 21 through January 19, 2024)

Percentage change

First Month (from March 20 through April 19)

2,882,662

2,882,487

2 percent

Second month (from April 20 through May 20)

3,110,501

2,903,750

7 percent

Third month (from May 21 through June 20)

3,169,238

2,858,865

11 percent

Fourth month (from June 21 through July 21)

3,077,894

2,742,029

12 percent

Fifth month (from July 22 through August 21)

2,989,950

2,590,667

15 percent

Sixth month (from August 22 through September 21)

3,224,587

2,696,221

20 percent

Seventh month (from September 22 through October 21)

2,673,737

2,653,253

1 percent

Eighth month (from October 22 through November 20)

2,868,200

2,794,588

3 percent

Ninth month (from November 21 through December 20)

2,942,280

2,844,512

3 percent

Tenth month (from December 21, 2024, through January 19, 2025)

2,861,545

2,833,425

1 percent

Total

29,800,594

27,749,797

7 percent

To note, Iran has 54 active civilian airports. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports carry an average of 30 million passengers annually.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more