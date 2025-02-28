Iran's airports witness rising passenger traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The passenger traffic through Iran's airports has seen a seven percent uptick during the ten months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025) when stacked up against the same stretch last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the company shows that 29.8 million passengers were transported through Iranian airports during the ten months.

The statistics indicate that 27.7 million passengers were transported through Iranian airports during the same period last year.

Month Current Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) Last Iranian Year (from March 21 through January 19, 2024) Percentage change First Month (from March 20 through April 19) 2,882,662 2,882,487 2 percent Second month (from April 20 through May 20) 3,110,501 2,903,750 7 percent Third month (from May 21 through June 20) 3,169,238 2,858,865 11 percent Fourth month (from June 21 through July 21) 3,077,894 2,742,029 12 percent Fifth month (from July 22 through August 21) 2,989,950 2,590,667 15 percent Sixth month (from August 22 through September 21) 3,224,587 2,696,221 20 percent Seventh month (from September 22 through October 21) 2,673,737 2,653,253 1 percent Eighth month (from October 22 through November 20) 2,868,200 2,794,588 3 percent Ninth month (from November 21 through December 20) 2,942,280 2,844,512 3 percent Tenth month (from December 21, 2024, through January 19, 2025) 2,861,545 2,833,425 1 percent Total 29,800,594 27,749,797 7 percent

To note, Iran has 54 active civilian airports. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports carry an average of 30 million passengers annually.